Government to Distribute Fine Rice Through Ration Shops Starting Next Month

The much-awaited distribution of fine rice through ration shops is likely to begin in April. The government is making arrangements to distribute it through ration shops starting next month. Fine rice has already reached stock points, and the government estimates the need for 22 lakh tonnes of rice annually. Necessary arrangements are being made at the district level to distribute fine rice through ration shops. Civil Supplies officers have started bringing the fine rice to stock points and are ready to distribute it from April onwards.

Currently, there are 89.96 lakh ration cards in the state, covering 2 crore 81 lakh 71 thousand beneficiaries. It is expected that an additional 10 lakh ration cards will be approved, increasing the number of beneficiaries by 30 lakh. For these beneficiaries, the state will need 22 to 24 lakh tonnes of rice annually.

During the monsoon season, the government has already collected 24 lakh tonnes of fine paddy. Milling of the paddy is progressing quickly under the Civil Supplies department, and it is expected that 15 to 16 lakh tonnes of fine rice will be available for distribution. If there is a shortage by the end of the year, an additional 6 to 8 lakh tonnes of rice will be collected through the paddy harvested in the post-monsoon season, according to Civil Supplies officers.

Currently, a significant portion of the coarse rice distributed through ration shops is not being consumed, with about 60% of it going unused. Some merchants buy the coarse rice and use it for making animal feed and liquor. As a result, demand for fine rice has increased, driving up prices.

The government, recognizing that coarse rice is not being consumed, has announced that fine rice will be provided to those with ration cards. As part of this initiative, a bonus of ₹500 per quintal will be given to increase the production of fine paddy during the 2024 monsoon season. The distribution of fine rice will also help curb the recycling of coarse rice, which has allegedly been purchased at low prices by some millers, who then reprocess it and pass it off to the government under false billing.

Civil Supplies officers are also ensuring that the fine rice from the monsoon season is being stored at stock points, and in districts where there are insufficient paddy yields, rice is being brought in from other areas.