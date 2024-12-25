Governor, CM extend Christmas greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In a message, the Governor said, “Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals. His life symbolises love, forgiveness, truth, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice. I wish this Christmas will bring in boundless joy, love, peace, and prosperity to all. In the true spirit of Christmas, let us resolve to make this world more peaceful and compassionate. On this occasion, I wish all of you a happy and merry Christmas.”

The CM said that the teachings of Jesus Christ are a guiding force for all of humanity forever. Jesus Christ gave a new direction to all by choosing the message of all religions is humanity. He said that the message given by Jesus (Messenger of Peace) is that great qualities like love, tolerance, peace, and service towards others are ideal for all of us. He said that the people’s government is committed to the welfare and development of all religions by following the teachings of Jesus Christ. CM Revanth Reddy emphasised the government’s commitment to the all-round development of Christian minorities. He urged the Christian community to celebrate Christmas with joy and happiness throughout the State.