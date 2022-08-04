Governor greets people on 'Varalakshmi Vratham'

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday greeted the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the "Varalakshmi Vratham".

"Varalakshmi Vratham is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the one who grants boons (Vara). The Vratha is performed by married women in the State of Telangana for the well-being of all the family members and to get progeny. It is said that praying to Goddess Lakshmi on this day is equivalent to praying to Ashtalakshmi, or the eight goddesses of wealth, earth, learning, love, fame, pleasure, peace, and strength," the Governor said in her message.

Extending her best wishes to all married women in the State on the auspicious occasion of "Varalakshmi Vratham", the Governor prayed for the Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and her bestowing of wealth, earth, learning, love, fame, pleasure, peace, and strength Lakshmi on them, their husbands, and their children.

"I convey my best wishes and greetings to you all. I also pray on this auspicious occasion for the divine blessings of the Goddess Lakshmi for the health, prosperity and well-being of all the people in the State," the Governor added.