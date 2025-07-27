Governor Jishnu Dev leads 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma presided as the chief guest at a solemn ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday to mark the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s historic victory in the 1999 Kargil War. The event was organized jointly by the Raj Bhavan and the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) Command.

To mark the occasion, the Governor unveiled a portrait of Bharat Ratna Atal Behari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, in the precincts of Raj Bhavan.

Offering floral tributes, the Governor paid glowing homage to Vajpayee’s statesmanship and resolute leadership, which galvanized the nation during the Kargil conflict.

Addressing the gathering, he paid tributes to the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. Remembering the legendary bravery of heroes like Captain Vikram Batra and the 526 martyrs of Operation Vijay, he remarked, “Our freedom today breathes because they gave their blood freely, fearlessly, and with faith.”

Drawing upon the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Swami Vivekananda, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Governor urged all citizens to lead lives worthy of the supreme sacrifices of such leaders.

Citing an inscription at the Kohima War Cemetery in Nagaland, the Governor told the gathering: “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

He lauded the enduring spirit of India’s soldiers who, in every generation, continue to sacrifice so that the nation may thrive in peace and freedom.

As part of the commemoration, personnel from the Armed Forces presented a poignant depiction of a soldier’s journey—from training to the frontlines—through dramatic reenactments and heartfelt narratives. The moving tribute evoked deep emotion among the audience, particularly the families of the fallen heroes.

The event was attended by distinguished persons, including Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) N.A.K. Browne, PVSM, AVSM, VM, former Chief of the Air Staff; Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) V.R. Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, former Chief of the Air Staff; M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary to Governor; Major General Ajay Mishra, GOC, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area; Major General R.D. Sharma, GOC, 54 Division, and Air Vice Marshal P.S. Wadodkar, Commandant, College of Air Warfare.

Also present were senior veteran officers, Kargil War veterans, gallantry award recipients, serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces, and Veer Naris—the gallant spouses of Kargil martyrs—along with their family members. Later, the Governor felicitated the Veer Naris and Armed Forces dignitaries, offering heartfelt appreciation for their strength, resilience, and immeasurable service to the nation.

The commemoration ended with a collective commitment to uphold the values of courage, unity, and patriotism that characterized India’s victory in Kargil.