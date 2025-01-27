Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Graces Abhaya Foundation’s 18th Annual Day Celebration

Hyderabad : Hon'ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended the 18th Annual Day and Thanksgiving Ceremony of Abhaya Foundation as the Chief Guest. The event was held at Satyasai Nigamam in Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the foundation, which has been dedicated to social welfare and community service for nearly two decades. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma commended the foundation's efforts in uplifting marginalized communities and fostering a sense of inclusivity through its initiatives.

In his address, the Governor emphasized the importance of organizations like Abhaya Foundation in bridging social gaps. He urged citizens to support and contribute to such causes, highlighting the collective responsibility of society in building a compassionate and equitable world.

The event featured cultural performances, success stories of beneficiaries, and a showcase of the foundation's achievements over the years. Volunteers and contributors were also felicitated for their dedication and service.

The Thanksgiving Ceremony concluded with a renewed pledge by the foundation to expand its outreach and continue its mission of serving humanity.