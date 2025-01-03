Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Presides Over ESCI Convocation and Inaugurates Training Program for Tribal Students

Hyderabad: The Hon’ble Governor, Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, graced the "Convocation Ceremony of the School of Post Graduate Studies" at the prestigious Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), Gachibowli, Hyderabad, as the Chief Guest. The event celebrated academic excellence and the achievements of postgraduate students specializing in various engineering disciplines.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma emphasized the vital role engineers play in shaping the nation’s progress. "Engineers are the architects of modern India. Through innovation and dedication, they drive economic growth and technological advancements," he stated. He encouraged the graduating students to use their skills for sustainable development and nation-building.

The convocation witnessed the awarding of degrees to students who successfully completed their postgraduate programs. Distinguished faculty members and industry leaders attended the event, sharing insights on the importance of continuous learning in the ever-evolving field of engineering.

In addition to presiding over the convocation, Governor Varma inaugurated the "One Month Residential Training Programme for Imparting English Language and Communication Skills" for undergraduate tribal students of Telangana. Organized by the English Language Teaching Center, Osmania University, the program aims to enhance language proficiency and equip students with essential communication skills to excel in academics and professional environments.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Governor highlighted the transformative power of education and the significance of communication skills in bridging social and economic gaps. "Education is the foundation of empowerment. This program is a stepping stone for tribal students to access greater opportunities and achieve their aspirations," he remarked.

The Engineering Staff College of India, known for its advanced programs and research, and Osmania University, a pioneer in educational excellence, continue to contribute significantly to skill development and societal progress.

The events concluded with awards to outstanding students at ESCI and a vote of thanks, marking a significant day dedicated to education and empowerment.