Just In
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Visits Yadagirigutta Temple
Highlights
Yadagirigutta: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited the renowned Yadagirigutta temple, where he was accorded a grand welcome by the temple priests with Poornakumbha Swagatam.
During his visit, the Governor offered prayers to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and sought divine blessings. As part of his spiritual journey, he is also set to participate in the sacred Chakrasnanam ritual.
The Governor’s visit to the temple has drawn attention, with devotees and officials present to witness the occasion. His participation in religious rituals underscores the temple’s significance in Telangana’s cultural and spiritual landscape.
