Governor seeks detailed report of Mirpet gangrape within 48 hours

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought a report on the rape incident in Mirpet. A sixteen-year-old girl was gang-raped by three persons in Nandanavanam Colony under this police station limits.

Expressing shock over the incident, the Governor ordered the CS, DGP and Rachakonda CP to give a detailed report within 48 hours. The Red Cross Society representatives of Ranga Reddy district should immediately go to the victim's residence and provide necessary assistance and cooperation to her family, she asked.

It is to mention here that a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by three people. The girl from Lal Bazar, Hyderabad, had come to a colony in Meerpet 15 days ago with her brother as her parents had died earlier and was taking shelter with her elder sister, a close relative.

The girl works in a garment shop in Dilsukhnagar for a living. The younger brother is working on making flexis. At 9 am on Monday, when the girl was in the house with her brother and three other children, the eight accused barged into the house at once. Four of the group, who were already under the influence of ganja, put a knife on the girl's neck.

After that, they took her to the third floor of the building and threatened the girl who was there along with her younger brother. Three of the accused threatened the girl with a knife and raped her one after the other.

The girl's relatives said that the girl ran away after screaming loudly. The victim's sister came to know about the matter and approached the Mirpet police. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. Later, the girl was taken to Sakhi Center for medical examination.

But in this case, the victim's brother says that Tyson, a rowdy sheeter from Mangalahat, who lives on the lower floor, is among the accused in the building where the girl lives. He explained to the police that two other accused would stay near their residence. The four people are under custody and are being interrogated by the police. Police are hunting for the others. However, this incident caused a stir locally.