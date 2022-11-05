Governor Tamilisai gives first aid to accident victim in Chennai

Chennai: In a kind gesture to a person who was injured severely in a road accident, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stopped her convoy and provided first aid to a person who was injured in a two-wheeler accident. The incident took place near Kattankulathur, Chennai.

It is said that the person met with an accident when he was on his way from Puducherry to Chennai. Governor Tamilisai stopped her car after seeing him lying on the road with a bleeding wound.

She dressed his wound and arranged an ambulance to shift him to the hospital. Locals praised her for her kind gesture toward an injured person.