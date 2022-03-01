Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR extend greets Sivaratri greetings

Hyderabad: GovernorTamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have extended their Maha Sivarathri, greetings to people of the State.

In a message she stated "Maha Sivarathri, the night of wakefulness, signifies as the night of awakening. It is one of the most important festivals for millions of devotees of the most compassionate god Lord Shiva. Maha Sivarathri, which is believed to have cosmic importance, is observed with fervour and devotion. May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us. I appeal to you all to celebrate this festival with strict adherence to Covid preventive norms."

In a message the CM said "Hindus observe 'Maha Sivaratri' with fasting and staying awake in the night as a symbol of commitment, faith. They worship Lord Siva with total dedication as the creator of rhythm (Shrushthi Laya Kara)". The CM prayed to Lord Siva to bless people in the State and in the country with longevity, peace and happiness.