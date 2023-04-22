Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR extend Ramzan greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended Ramzan greetings to Muslims.

In a message, the Governor said that "The teachings of Holy Quran have shaped the lives of the society over the ages. The holy Ramzan is a reminder to us of the purpose of life as ordained by God that only through rigorous self-discipline it is possible to realise eternal life. On this holy Eid-ul-Fitr day, let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of human being, the sanctity of life and the essence of religious preachings.

KCR wished Muslims to celebrate Eid Ul Fitr with all family members and relatives with the spirit of discipline, brotherhood, devotion and spirituality taught from the fasting during the holy month of Ramzan.

He prayed the Telangana State will be prosperous with the blessings of Almighty Allah and people live happily together with the blessings of God.

He reiterated that the land of Telangana symbolises the culture of 'Ganga, Jamuni Tehzeeb' and the state government is always committed to preserve Secularism and religious harmony.

The State government extended support to Muslim community in many fields along with education and employment. CM KCR said that many schemes implemented to bring a qualitative change in Muslims lives are yielding good results, KCR claimed.