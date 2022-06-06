Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeks report from CS, DGP on gangrape

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought a report from the police on the gangrape of a minor girl in Hyderabad. The Governor went through the media reports about the incident in which the minor girl was allegedly raped by five accused in a car in Jubilee Hills on May 28.

Disturbed over the incident, she has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Director General of Police Mahender Reddy to submit a comprehensive report on the case in two days. It is learnt that the Governor elicited information from the Raj Bhavan officials about the progress in the investigation into the rape case and also the health condition of the victim. Sources said that Tamilisai will take a call on the case soon after the government submits its report to her.

The Governor is likely to summon the DGP and other top officials to Raj Bhavan and hold a meeting on the safety of women and growing pub culture in Hyderabad soon. Sources said the Governor had taken serious note of increasing drug menace in the pubs in the city. She wants that stringent action be taken against the accused, officials said. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also sought a report from the Hyderabad police and questioned it over the delay in filing the FIR. It also wanted action against the pub for allowing minors and action against the police officer for the delay in filing FIR.