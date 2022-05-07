Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeks report on honour killing

Hyderabad: Responding to the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju, who had married his lover of other religion, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday directed the State government to send a detailed report on the ghastly killing.

Nagaraju was butchered on Wednesday night with a centering iron rod and knife at Panjala Anilkumar Colony in Saroornagar. The lovers got married in Arya Samaj office located in Lal Darwaza on January 31 this year.

The Saroornagar police nabbed the offenders within 24 hours and sent to court for judicial custody.