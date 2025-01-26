Live
- Ojas Gupta: A Trailblazer in UX Strategy and Human-Centered Design
- Kishan Reddy Visits Balakrishna's Residence, Extends Congratulations
- Adilabad Protocol Clash Leads to Tension During Welfare Program Launch
- Rajagopal Reddy's Bold Remarks on Government Schemes and Financial Strain
- Governor's "At Home" Event in Honor of Republic Day Celebrations
- 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli gunfire in Lebanon
- Days before polls, Delhi BJP releases video of Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'
- ‘Special thanks to PM Modi’, says Late Kishore Kunal’s family members on Padma Shri award
- Madhya Pradesh CM visits Mhow a day ahead of Cong's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim...' event
- Transforming medicaid analytics: An interview with Krishna Prasath Sivaraj on driving healthcare innovation
Just In
Governor's "At Home" Event in Honor of Republic Day Celebrations
In celebration of Republic Day, Governor of the state, Shri Vishnudev Varma, hosted the "At Home" event at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy graced the occasion, along with several key dignitaries.
In celebration of Republic Day, Governor of the state, Shri Vishnudev Varma, hosted the "At Home" event at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy graced the occasion, along with several key dignitaries.
The event saw the participation of Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, and Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupalli Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasareddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Sujay Paul, Government Principal Secretary Shanti Kumari, senior officers from the armed forces, and other prominent personalities.
In a historic move, the Governor presented the “Governor Excellence 2024” awards for the first time at the event. These awards recognized individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to environmental conservation, the welfare of differently-abled individuals, culture, and sports.
Among the awardees were Dushchala Satyanarayana, Arekappudi Raghu, Deepti Jivangi, Krishna Bharti, and Prof. Pandurang Rao, who were honored by the Governor for their significant services in their respective fields.
Additionally, organizations like Dhruvansh Foundation, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Aditya Mehta Foundation, and Sankriti Foundation were selected for their outstanding contributions and their representatives received the awards.
Dr. G. Chandrashekhar Reddy, an IFS officer, was also honored with the prestigious "Special Lifetime Award" for his exemplary service in the field of public service.