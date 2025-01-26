Governor's "At Home" Event in Honor of Republic Day Celebrations

In celebration of Republic Day, Governor of the state, Shri Vishnudev Varma, hosted the "At Home" event at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy graced the occasion, along with several key dignitaries.

The event saw the participation of Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, and Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupalli Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasareddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Sujay Paul, Government Principal Secretary Shanti Kumari, senior officers from the armed forces, and other prominent personalities.

In a historic move, the Governor presented the “Governor Excellence 2024” awards for the first time at the event. These awards recognized individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to environmental conservation, the welfare of differently-abled individuals, culture, and sports.

Among the awardees were Dushchala Satyanarayana, Arekappudi Raghu, Deepti Jivangi, Krishna Bharti, and Prof. Pandurang Rao, who were honored by the Governor for their significant services in their respective fields.

Additionally, organizations like Dhruvansh Foundation, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Aditya Mehta Foundation, and Sankriti Foundation were selected for their outstanding contributions and their representatives received the awards.

Dr. G. Chandrashekhar Reddy, an IFS officer, was also honored with the prestigious "Special Lifetime Award" for his exemplary service in the field of public service.