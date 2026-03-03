Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Holi

Hyderabad/Amaravati: Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have greeted people on the occasion of Holi, which is being celebrated in both the Telugu states on Tuesday.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma conveyed greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Holi festival.

"Holi is a colourful and vibrant festival which strengthens fraternity and togetherness amongst the people and signifies peace and prosperity in the society. The festival reinforces our trust and confidence in National Integration through joyful celebration of sprinkling of colours," Governor Varma said in his message.

"The festive spirit of Holi transcends across all social barriers and strengthens the social fabric. Legends associated with Holi are symbolic of the power of truth and good triumphing over evil," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended greetings to Telangana people on the occasion of the colourful festival of Holi. He wished that people celebrate Holi with joy and enthusiasm.

Holi stands for a rainbow of love, affection, happiness and also a symbol of peace and brotherhood, the Chief Minister said in his message. He appealed to people to celebrate the festival by using natural colours in a traditional way.

CM Revanth Reddy said that Holi is a festival which also symbolises the unity of people irrespective of caste and religion.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Holi festival. He said that Holi signifies a colourful and vibrant festival that strengthens the feeling of fraternity and goodwill amongst the people and fosters peace and prosperity in the society.

"'Holi' festival reinforces our trust and confidence in the national integration through joyful celebration of sprinkling of colours. The festive spirit of 'Holi' transcends across all social barriers, reinforces the social fabric, and symbolizes the power of truth and the triumph of good over evil," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greeted people on Holi. "On the occasion of Holi festival, heartfelt wishes to everyone. The Holi festival, beginning with 'Kama Dahana' as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil, will add new colors to all our lives," he said in his message.

He wished that everyone shares joy with relatives, friends, and neighbors and remains filled with happiness and peace.