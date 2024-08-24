Govt asks eligible farmers to contact agricultural officers

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao on Friday asked farmers who could not get a loan waiver due to technical reasons and if family confirmation was not done—to contact the nearest agricultural officer or provide details when they visit for checking details.

Tummala enquired with officials, including the State Agriculture officers and Co-operative officers, about steps taken to solve issues raised at the field level regarding the loan waiver scheme-2024. He asked the officials to collect the details required for family identification immediately from bankers who entered the details wrongly.

The Minister said that since all families who have confirmation of the Rs 2 lakh waiver, a new app has been introduced to collect information of 4,24,873 customers who don’t have family confirmation. The AOs would visit the houses of farmers or available at the Rythu Vedikas/offices. Similarly, the correction of 41,322 accounts out of 1,24,545 accounts where Aadhaar details were entered incorrectly has already been done.

He said the loan waiver would be applied in a phased manner soon for customers’ loans of above Rs 2 lakh.