Govt braces for Assembly meet from today, moots tight security

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu instructed senior police officials to ensure that the police personnel deployed at the main gates of the Assembly premises recognise newly elected legislators, as there have been complaints of misidentification.

The Minister emphasised that such issues should not occur going forward. In light of the Assembly and Council sessions starting on Monday, Sridhar Babu conducted a review meeting regarding the arrangements with Speaker Prasad Kumar and Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, along with police and civil administration officials.

The Minister directed that strict security measures be implemented around the Assembly premises during the sessions. He instructed officials to conduct thorough checks to ensure that prohibited items are not brought into the Assembly. He also stressed the importance of adhering to protocol during the visits of the Speaker and Chairman to avoid any issues.

Sridhar Babu reminded officials of their responsibility to treat individuals holding constitutional positions with respect and dignity. He urged the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries to ensure that written responses to questions raised by legislators are provided within the stipulated deadlines.

The review meetings were attended by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Dana Kishore, Special Chief Secretary for Home Ravi Gupta, DGP Dr Jitender, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, Additional DGP for law and order Mahesh Bhagwat, fire services DG Nagireddy, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mahanti, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu, Intelligence IGP Karthikeya, Intelligence Security Wing Officer Tafseer Iqbal, SB DCP Chaitanya Kumar, and SPF Commandant P S Rao, among others.