Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations that the health system was deteriorating during the last nine months of the Congress government's tenure, Health Minister C. Damodara Raja Narsimha on Monday said that they were bringing the health system on track, which had been neglected during the last ten years of BRS rule.

The Health Minister listed out the deaths in the state, including in government hospitals, at regular intervals during the BRS regime. Taking to X, the Health Minister stated that during the year 2017, six mothers died within a period of three days in Koti Maternity Hospital. In the same year, five mothers died in a span of five days in Niloufer Hospital. As many as four women died due to family planning operations in the DPL method in 2022, making their children homeless.

Raja Narsimha said that the free education and employment promises made by the BRS government were never implemented. The Minister noted that during June and July 2019, there were 100 deaths due to dengue. He added that maternity and pediatric deaths have decreased. The previous government spent time appointing committees but never provided solutions. Due to the negligence of the BRS government, medical and health services were deprived for the poor. The fact-finding committee of the BRS should communicate this to the Telangana community. "All these are facts contradicting the lies spoken by the BRS leaders," said Raja Narsimha.

The Health Minister emphasized that the importance given by the BRS government can be gauged by 2t000000

h100.e fact that, as of October 30, 2023, there were pending bills of Rs 45 crore. The previous government failed to show interest in repairing toilet blocks. They did not release the building maintenance fund even once in ten years. There have been no appointments of ECG or MRI technicians for ten years. Not a single additional personnel was appointed for the Mother and Child Hospital Building, and the state organ transplant center, IVF center, and SOT center, which were started in 2018, have yet to begin operations. There are also no sewage treatment plants or fire-fighting systems in the hospital.