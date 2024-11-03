‘Govt committed to providing quality school infrastructure’

Gadwal : The Chairperson of the Telangana Education Commission Committee, Akunuri Murali, stated that the government is taking steps to enhance the education system by providing essential facilities in schools across the State.

Speaking at a meeting held at the IDOC conference hall in the Collectorate on Saturday, he emphasised the government’s focus on improving the quality of education in the state.

In his address, Murali highlighted that the Chief Minister is committed to bolstering foundational primary education and acknowledged the need to address the student-teacher ratio by hiring additional teachers. Furthermore, he noted the necessity of reliable transportation to help students from rural areas access schools and colleges.

During the meeting, students, parents, and teachers raised various issues affecting their schools and colleges. Parents emphasised the need to increase awareness about the importance of sending children to school. Attendees suggested establishing high schools in every village and expanding junior colleges.

Murali also proposed setting up DIET and DEd colleges in Gadwal, along with providing hostel facilities for college students.

Meanwhile Commission members recommended a special education package for Jogulamba Gadwal district, especially in Gattu and KT Doddi mandals, where literacy rates are low.

In total, 109 issues were presented to the commission for consideration.

Later, District Collector BM Santosh expressed hope that the commission’s visit would help improve the literacy rate in the district.