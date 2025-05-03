Govt constitutes 5-member committee to implement NDSA’s suggestions

Hyderabad: The State government has initiated efforts to implement the recommendations and suggestions made by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to safeguard the damaged Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. The NDSA made a slew of suggestions on the repairs of the three barrages of Kaleshwaram in the final report submitted to the government recently.

Taking into consideration the report, the State government on Friday constituted a five member official committee to study and implement the NDSA suggestions. The report suggested a holistic rehabilitation design, advocating for a comprehensive assessment of health and safety of the entire barrage, immediate stabilisation measures to arrest the ongoing distress.

Comprehensive geotechnical studies and advanced geophysical assessments are recommended to establish a reliable baseline of the ground conditions and structures for future interventions. Hydraulic design aided by appropriate hydraulic model studies and structural design through appropriate mathematical modeling software are recommended. The long-term vision outlined in the report stresses the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the project’s sustainability and resilience against future challenges.