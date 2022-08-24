Govt cracks whip on officers continuing deputation without extensions

The State Government has cracked a whip on employees and officials who are working under Foreign Service Deputation and continuing without proper extension orders asking them to submit proposals for continuation of their service.

According to officials, some staff including top officials who are working on deputation are sticking to the post even after their deputation term ended. The health department has now started its efforts to send these staff to their parent department and had recently issued a circular memo stating that the staff working without proper continuation of orders will be repatriated to the parent department.

Sources said that there were few officials and many employees on deputation have been in the post even after their deputation. The personnel of the Telangana State Aids Control Society (T-SACS) are on a complaint spree as they allege that the top official in the T-SACS was continuing in the post even after the end of deputation. The official is said to have been working without the utilisation certificates leading to irregularities in the organisation. The issue was said to have been discussed in a high-level meeting of the health department and the officials had categorically told the personnel on deputy should go to their parent department if the deputation period ends.

Sources also said that the personnel were on deputation in the wings including AYUSH, Drugs Control Administration, Institute of Preventive Medicine, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad etc.

The department has now issued the circular in the name of the Director of Health G Srinivasa Rao. The circular also asked the officials to submit the proposals for continuation of their foreign service deputation and for those continuing without proper orders would be relieved from the deputation to report at their original place of posting immediately as per the new Presidential orders-2018. The officials have warned of disciplinary action as per the CCA rules. The District Medical and health officers of the state have been asked to furnish the details of staff working on FSD with period of stay immediately.