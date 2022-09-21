Govt duty bound to ensure farmers' welfare : Harish

Siddipet: It is the duty of the State government and it will ensure proper welfare of farmers, asserted Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating 218 2 BHK houses in Gajwel constituency of Kondapaka mandal and participating in 'gruha pravesham' programme along with beneficiaries.

Later, Rao distributed Aasara pension sanction letters to 1,067 beneficiaries and 'Bathukamma' sarees to women at Duddela village.

Addressing a public meeting, he listed the welfare schemes being implemented by the government like pensions, free rice, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema. The minister charged that leaders of other parties were resorting to politics unable to digest the welfare schemes. He alleged that the Centre while opposing freebies was implementing Rythu Bandhu for farmers, even while advocating use of meters to pumpsets.

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, ZP chairperson Roja Radhakrishna Sarma, Forest Development Corporation chairman Onteru Pratap Reddy, Medak DCCB chairman Chitti Devender Reddy attended the meeting.