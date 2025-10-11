Govt fast-tracks Bhadradri temple development works

Khammam/Hyderabad: The Telangana government is accelerating the development of the Bhadrachalam Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple, aiming to restore its spiritual grandeur and elevate it as the ‘Southern Ayodhya.’ With plans underway for temple expansion, construction of prakara walls, and infrastructure upgrades, the government has reiterated its commitment to preserving religious heritage while enhancing pilgrim facilities.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed officials to expedite all developmental works. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary of the Endowments Department Shailaja Ramaiyer and senior officials associated with temple planning and development.

“The land acquisition process for the temple expansion is complete. Now, work on widening the ‘Mada veedhis’ (temple streets) and constructing the prakara (outer walls) must begin immediately,” Tummala said, issuing directives to officials.

He said that all construction should strictly adhere to Agama Shastra principles, with architectural designs finalised accordingly.

The Minister stressed that every element of the temple’s redevelopment must align with religious traditions. “Our goal is to establish Bhadrachalam as a prominent spiritual hub. There is no room for negligence at any stage of this sacred project,” he said.

He added that the spiritual, architectural, and cultural essence of the temple must be protected even as modern amenities are introduced.

The government is also planning to develop basic infrastructure facilities, such as accommodation, transportation, parking, and drinking water to cater to the growing number of devotees expected post-renovation. “The renovated Bhadrachalam temple should become a national attraction for devotees,” Tummala remarked.

To ensure timely completion, the Minister instructed that all works must be monitored regularly and progress reports submitted periodically. He said that upon completion, the temple complex will house a spacious Yagnashala, extended Ramakota Mada streets, and modern amenities—creating a new chapter in the temple’s long history.

In a related development, the state government has decided to construct a new Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Khammam city under the aegis of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Three suitable sites have already been proposed by the District Collector to TTD officials. “TTD representatives will visit Khammam on Monday to inspect the sites and finalise the location,” announced the minister. He added that once completed, the temple is expected to boost both religious and tourism prospects in the region.