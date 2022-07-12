Govt hosp contract employees stage dharna, demands pending salaries

Suryapet: Contract employees of District Government hospital of Suryapet on Tuesday staged a dharna at the main entrance of hospital demanding immediate payment of pending salaries.

Speaking to media, protestors stated that they are facing mental trauma as they did not get salaries for the last three months. They informed that they have borrowed money from money lenders to purchase grocery and pay school fee of children.

Expressing their concern, they informed that irregularity in paying salaries is resulting them to pay the money lenders with huge interests.

Later, they withdrew protest after the hospital authorities intervened and pacified them.