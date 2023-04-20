Govt Hospital OT set on fire, no casualty at Nakrekal

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Unidentified persons are believed to have set afire the operation theater of a 30-bed government hospital, Nakrekal in Nalgonda district in the early hours of Wednesday. According to hospital staff the fire incident occurred after 2 am. The theater contained two oxygen cylinders, which could have caused an explosion if the fire had spread. The maternity and male ward had over 25 patients at the time of incident.

Hospital superintendent Dr G Srinathanaidu confirmed that delivery operations had been conducted in the theater till midnight, after which the fire broke out.

Hospital staff quickly responded to the fire and prevented it from spreading, but several items, including the AC machine, boiler operator unit, surgical equipment, and BP apparatus had damaged. The estimated property damage is around Rs 2 lakh. The police have launched an investigation, and a case has been registered. DCHS Dr D Matru, CI Raghavrao and SI Gopikrishna visited the spot to assess the situation.