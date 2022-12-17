Govt hospitals boon for all sections of society: Errabelli

Warangal: Telangana government strengthened government hospitals by developing infrastructural facilities, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, the minister said that State-run hospitals have become a boon not only for the poor but also to the affluent sections.

"Compared to private nursing homes, the number of normal deliveries in the government hospitals is high in the erstwhile Warangal district. Above 80 per cent of deliveries were normal in the State-run hospitals. On the other hand, above 60 per cent of deliveries in private hospitals were performed by Caesarean Section (CS). The rate of C-Section deliveries in private hospitals is high and alarming," the minister said. The government will also focus on private hospitals to ensure normal deliveries, he added.

Referring to Junior Civil Judge Racharla Shalini who gave birth to a baby girl in Government Maternity Hospital in Hanumakonda, Errabelli said that it was an indication that State-run hospitals are trustworthy. Earlier, the minister along with his wife Usha Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Hanumakonda district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu greeted Justice Shalini for being exemplary to common people.