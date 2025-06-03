Govt is moving ahead with TG Rising-2047 Vision: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: The public government is moving ahead with the Telangana Rising-2047 Vision under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to place Telangana State at the top of the Indian and global stage, said while attending the State Formation Day celebrations held here on Monday.

Sridhar Babu said that the government has filled 60, 000 government jobs in the first year itself and achieved an investment of Rs 3 lakh crores and are creating one lakh jobs in the private sector. The government is providing financial assistance to those studying civils under the Rajiv Abhaya Hastam scheme. The construction of Young India Integrated Model Schools in a vast area of 25 acres has been started and undertaken the construction of 58 schools.

With the aim of providing international quality education to students from all social groups, Young India Integrated Residential School will be built in Manakondur in the district.

This monsoon, the fertilizer requirement for agriculture was 26,957 metric tons, and 30,403 metric tons of reserves were made available to farmers. Saidapur mandal was selected as a pilot project to implement Bhu Bharati in the district and revenue awareness seminars were organised in every village of the mandal, Sridhar Babu said.

About 77, 083 people applied for Indiramma houses. Out of this, 11,575 houses have been sanctioned to the district in the first phase.