Govt land should be allotted to homeless poor: CPM

Rangareddy: In Rangapur, 9.39 acres of government land was demanded to be allotted to the homeless poor, and there was an attempt to construct huts on the government land. Going into the details, there is 9.39 acres of government land in Rangapur village under Parigi mandal and CPM leaders demanded that land be allocated to the homeless poor. On Sunday, an attempt was made to build huts on the land. With this, the police entered the scene and tried to disperse the agitating people, but the CPM activists raised slogans asking the local MRO, RDO and District Collector to come here and solve their problem immediately.

As a result of this, the police and the CPM leaders had a heated conversation which led the police to arrest CPM district executive member Venkataiah and many activists and take them to the police station. As the women there prevented the arrests, an altercation and scuffle took place between the police and the agitators. Some other CPM leaders and agitators who were protesting on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway were also dispersed by the police.

On the occasion, a member of the CPM district executive committee Venkataiah said that there is 9.39 acres of government land and some officials and leaders have allegedly tampered with the records and sold it to people from the city. In 2019, the revenue officials mentioned the land as government land in the records, but the land is still in the hands of the squatters. They criticized the officials for giving interest to the squatters. They said that the authorities are not vacating the land from the squatters, that's why they are building huts for the poor people who have no houses. They demanded that this land should be taken over by the government and given to the poor. The CPM leaders have been fighting for government land for the past two years and demanded that if the authorities do not provide house plots to the poor, they will protest on a large scale.