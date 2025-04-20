Live
- IPL 2025: Prasidh is a great prospect not only for GT, but for India, says Rayudu
- WAVES 2025: ‘Create in India’ challenge sees 1 lakh registrations
- Bank Nifty in focus after robust Q4 results by leading private lenders
- Sree Chaitanya student bags All India 17th rank
- Kshatriya Jr College students qualify for JEE Advanced
- Minister assures support to mango farmers
- Alliance leaders get into celebration mode
- US Vice President JD Vance to land in India on Monday for four-day high-profile visit
- Govt land to turn into a park
- TTD chief hits back at YSRCP over cow deaths
Govt land to turn into a park
Highlights
Armoor MLA Rakesh Reddy on Saturday visited the Municipality’s various wards along with Collector Ankit and Municipal Commissioner Raju to inquire about various issues of the people.
Nizamabad: Armoor MLA Rakesh Reddy on Saturday visited the Municipality’s various wards along with Collector Ankit and Municipal Commissioner Raju to inquire about various issues of the people. The officials ordered that the government land in Mamidipalli should be immediately demarcated and established as a park.
The municipal officials were instructed to take care that sewage water does not flow on the roads. The recently allocated funds should be used in the wards where there are more problems. “The responsibility of protecting 10% of the land left behind is the responsibility of the colony residents,” said the Collector and warned that action would be taken if officials were negligent.
Next Story