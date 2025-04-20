Govt land to turn into a park

Nizamabad: Armoor MLA Rakesh Reddy on Saturday visited the Municipality’s various wards along with Collector Ankit and Municipal Commissioner Raju to inquire about various issues of the people. The officials ordered that the government land in Mamidipalli should be immediately demarcated and established as a park.

The municipal officials were instructed to take care that sewage water does not flow on the roads. The recently allocated funds should be used in the wards where there are more problems. “The responsibility of protecting 10% of the land left behind is the responsibility of the colony residents,” said the Collector and warned that action would be taken if officials were negligent.