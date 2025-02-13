Govt makes scope for 42% BC quota in local bodies

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has devised a strategic action plan to secure support from the Backward Communities (BCs) in the upcoming local body elections. In a significant move, the state will provide a statutory status to the 42% BC reservation through legislation in the budget session of the Assembly, scheduled for the first week of March.

Following the enactment of the law, the state will conduct local body elections, ensuring reservations for BCs at various levels, including ward, panchayat, mandal, municipal, and Zilla Parishad levels.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, reviewed the Dedication Commission report on BC quota in local body elections and resolved to approve its recommendations in an upcoming cabinet meeting.

Additionally, a two-hour-long PowerPoint presentation on the caste census will be conducted on Friday, featuring participation from the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, and intellectuals. Inputs and suggestions from various stakeholders during the session will be considered for the effective implementation of the Dedication Commission recommendations and the optimal utilization of the caste survey.

Supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s stance on the caste census, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that a state-level delegation, led by him, would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers during the budget session of Parliament to advocate for a nationwide caste census. Congress MPs will also raise the issue in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Addressing the media after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised that the BC quota in local body elections will be strictly implemented based on the findings of the caste survey. The government intends to seek the support of opposition parties to pass the bill during the budget session. He hailed the decision to grant statutory status to the BC quota as a historic move in India.

To ensure comprehensive data collection, the government will allow families who were left out of the initial caste survey to register their details through a toll-free number, online platforms, and at MDP offices between February 16 and February 28. The Deputy CM also urged BRS leaders K Chandrashekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, and other political leaders to participate in the extended caste survey and register their details.

Congress leaders believe that under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, the party’s efforts to raise mass awareness about the benefits of the caste survey and BC quota in local body elections will effectively counter opposition narratives.