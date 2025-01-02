Govt & private schools celebrate New Year

Adilabad: New Year celebrations were held in government and private schools across Adilabad district. New Year celebrations were celebrated with great enthusiasm among the students in Vignan, Nagabhushanam, Vedham and other schools in Boath constitu-ency center of the district. As the first day of the new year was declared a holiday by the State government it added new thrill to celebrations. On this oc-casion, the students cut a cake and wished each other by saying bye-bye 2024 welcome 2025.

The principals of the respective schools said that the new year is not just a page turning on the calendar. It is the beginning of new hopes, new beginnings and new experiences. They advised the students to learn more new skills in the new year.

As part of the New Year celebrations, various programmes were organised to fill the children with enthusiasm.First, the cake was cut. Later, the students entertained them with dances and songs. The students had fun playing various games.

School principals Kishore Kumar, Shailaja Reddy, students, pa-trons and others participated in this programme.