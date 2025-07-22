Hyderabad: The Govt puts Kumurambheem Conservation Reserve proposal on hold Government of Telangana has temporarily suspended the proposed Kumurambheem Conservation Reserve, pending further orders. This decision was communicated through a memo issued by the Environment, Forests, Science & Technology (EFS&T) Department on Monday.

The conservation reserve was established to create a vital tiger corridor connecting the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Telangana with the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. This initiative aims to enhance tiger conservation and improve habitat connectivity. It was officially notified through Government Order Ms. No. 49 on May 30, 2025. However, based on recommendations from the District Collector of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, the EFS&T Department has decided to put this notification on hold.

Ahmad Nadeem, Principal Secretary to the Government, issued the directive in response to concerns raised from the district, indicating that the state is reevaluating some operational and administrative implications of the corridor designation.

It followed a letter from the Collector dated July 11, 2025, which likely outlined potential challenges related to land use, tribal rights, or ecological balance.

However, on the other hand, conservation experts emphasised that while connectivity between protected areas is vital for maintaining healthy tiger populations, such proposals must also consider local socio-economic factors and encourage community engagement.