Govt rolls out PMU to keep track on medical equipment at govt hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has rolled out a programme monitoring unit in the Health department under the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) for keeping a track on the medical equipment in government hospitals. The government also introduced a specified number through which citizens can lodge complaints if any of the equipment is dysfunctioning.

According to officials, the State government has been spending lakhs of rupees on procuring medical equipments like MRI scan, CT scan and many more. Recently the government procured several medical equipments to Gandhi Hospital. The authorities procured a latest MRI machine of Rs 13 crore and a Cath lab was also set up with Rs nine crore and a CT scan machine was bought with Rs 2.70 crore. State Health Minister T Harish Rao, during his visit to Gandhi Hospital said that the Bio-medical equipment maintenance policy would be brought, which would be helpful in maintaining the machines and if there are any repairs they can be sorted out within 24 hours.

In line with the announcement, the government has formed a programme monitoring unit (PMU) in the TSMSIDC. The details pertaining to the equipment like where the machine is being used, date of procurement, expiry date and others can also be known through this programme. Efforts would be taken to ensure that repairs are taken up within 24 hours, said an official.

A a complaint cell was also being established where either the doctor or the patients can lodge a complaint if they find that the machine above the value of Rs five lakh is dysfunctioning. The government has issued a number 8888526666 for lodging complaints. The PMU would take the complaint and ensure that the problem is solved. The details pertaining to the repairs taken and issue resolved would be placed on the website of the MSIDC and if the problem is not solved, action would be taken against the concerned.

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) welcomed the step taken by the government. The Association President K Mahesh Kumar said that HRDA has been representing this issue to the government on multiple occasions. Ultimately, the government has taken a positive step and said that not only Rs five lakh and above equipments should be repaired but all other important equipment should also be taken care of, he added.