Govt sets ball rolling to clear encroachments on Musi river

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a significant initiative regarding Musi encroachments, as Musi Riverfront Development Corporation MD Dana Kishore stated that a special operation is underway to remove encroachments and relocate affected residents to double-bedroom houses.

In a media briefing, Dana Kishore revealed that approximately 1,600 private structures were identified for removal during a survey conducted as part of the Musi beautification project. He emphasized that an action plan has been developed for this purpose, and following directives from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, officials will ensure each affected resident receives a double-bedroom house for rehabilitation.

Kishore further noted that the state government has allocated around 15,000 double-bedroom houses for resettling families living in the Musi riverbed and buffer zone. He instructed District Collectors to create guidelines for rehabilitation activities concerning the structures in the riverbed, stating that demolition will commence only after the allocation and rehabilitation of these houses.

Additionally, Kishore mentioned that proposals under the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act have been submitted to the government regarding the buffer zone. Compensation will be provided in accordance with legal requirements once government approval is received. He reassured residents that eligible individuals would be resettled, urging them not to harbor unnecessary misconceptions about the process.