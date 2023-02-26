Govt stands by Banjaras: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Sant Sri Sewalal Maharaj, the deity of Banjaras was known for sacrifice and the government would support Banjaras.

On Friday, the Minister attended the celebrations organised at Sant Sri Sewalal Mandir site in local Saptagiri Colony to mark the 284th birth anniversary of the Sant.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar praised Sewalal Maharaj as a symbol of sacrifices and courage.

The Banjars sacrificed their lives for the country and that the life history of Sant Shri Sewalal Maharaj should be known to the future generations.

The minister said that after the Telangana State came, the festival was being organised by the government. The government sanctioned Rs 30 lakh for the construction of Sant Shree Sewalal Maharaj Mandir, he said and handed over the proceedings to the Banjara leaders.

Earlier, the minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroop Rani Hari Shankar, Corporator Dindigala Mahesh, Chinthakunta MPTC Tirupati Naik participated in the Homam programme organised by Banjaras.

Festival committee leaders, Lak Pati Naik, Bhaskar Naik, DT Naik, Bima Saheb, Tirupati, Raju Naik, Ravi Naik, Santhosh Naik, Shankar Naik and others were present.











