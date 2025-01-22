  • Menu
Govt to accept applications for fresh ration cards till Jan 24: Bhatti

Govt to accept applications for fresh ration cards till Jan 24: Bhatti
Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday reiterated that all the eligible would get ration cards and Indiramma Indlu and said that those who could not apply till now for these schemes may apply now.

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday reiterated that all the eligible would get ration cards and Indiramma Indlu and said that those who could not apply till now for these schemes may apply now.

Bhatti along with other Ministers held a review meeting on Grama Sabhas which were launched on Tuesday. Grama Sabhas are being held to identify the eligible beneficiaries for various schemes including Indiramma Indlu, ration cards, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa and Rythu Bharosa till January 24. He said that the total cost of these four schemes is estimated to be Rs 40,000 crore.

