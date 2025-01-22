Live
- CM Chandrababu the hold key meetings on third day of WEF at Davos
- Former HR Executive and Teacher Samantha Ashok Passes Away
- Govt gears up to issue certificates on WhatsApp
- Lokesh invites ZF Foxconn to AP, cites presence of Kia, Isuzu
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd January 2025
- Six from NTR dist get invitation for R-Day celebrations in Delhi
- Vijayawada: Police seize 218 kg ganja, arrest four
- Man injured in hit-and-run incident
- Man arrested for trespassing
- Guntur: Road widening ahead of flyover construction
Just In
Govt to accept applications for fresh ration cards till Jan 24: Bhatti
Highlights
Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday reiterated that all the eligible would get ration cards and Indiramma Indlu and said that...
Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday reiterated that all the eligible would get ration cards and Indiramma Indlu and said that those who could not apply till now for these schemes may apply now.
Bhatti along with other Ministers held a review meeting on Grama Sabhas which were launched on Tuesday. Grama Sabhas are being held to identify the eligible beneficiaries for various schemes including Indiramma Indlu, ration cards, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa and Rythu Bharosa till January 24. He said that the total cost of these four schemes is estimated to be Rs 40,000 crore.
Next Story