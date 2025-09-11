Govt to allow organ swapping between families as per law

Hyderabad: The state government would henceforth allow organ swapping between families, including grandparents, as per the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA). Officials concerned would be studying the rules in other states and come up with fresh guidelines.

The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 (THOTA) is the primary Indian law that regulates the removal, storage, and transplantation of human organs and tissues for therapeutic purposes, while also prohibiting commercial dealings in human organs. This Act, established on July 8, 1994, and enforced from February 4, 1995, aims to create a regulated system for organ donation and transplantation within India.

Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha directed that provisions relating to organ swapping under THOTA be operationalised.

Organ swapping is a process wherein if a donor in one family is medically incompatible with the intended recipient, and a donor in another family faces a similar situation, both families may exchange donors in such a way that each patient receives a compatible organ.

This reciprocal arrangement enables more patients to undergo transplantation while staying within legal and ethical frameworks.

The Minister instructed that best practices from other states be studied to frame suitable rules to benefit patients in need. The state government has also taken a decision to strengthen organ transplantation facilities in public hospitals.

The Health Minister had a review with senior officials of the Health Department at the Aarogyasri Trust Office on Wednesday. The Minister issued directions to further strengthen organ transplantation services in government hospitals.

The Minister reviewed the functioning of Jeevandan and instructed officials that organ transplantation surgeries should be taken up not only at NIMS, Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals, but also at MGM Hospital, Warangal, and RIMS, Adilabad.

The Minister directed that proposals should be prepared for the establishment of Organ Retrieval Centres at all erstwhile district headquarters.

The Minister stressed the need to constitute dedicated senior medical teams, with one specialized team for each organ, under the supervision of the Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu. These teams should function with the specific mandate of promoting organ transplantation in government hospitals.

The meeting also deliberated upon the provisions of the recently adopted Central legislation on organ donation. Officials informed that, in accordance with the new law, grandparents in addition to close family members are eligible to donate and receive organs.

The Minister advised the Jeevandan Coordinator, Dr Bhushan Raj, to intensify public awareness campaigns on organ donation, with the active involvement of public representatives and eminent personalities.

Highlighting the importance of recognizing the contribution of donor families, the Minister directed officials to prepare proposals for providing financial assistance towards funeral expenses of organ donors and for extending requisite support measures to their families.

The Minister also instructed that stringent vigilance be maintained over private and corporate hospitals performing organ transplantation surgeries and made it clear that any violation of prescribed norms would attract stern action.