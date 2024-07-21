Govt to announce job calendar in Assembly budget session

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the government would announce a job calendar in the ensuing budget session of the state assembly .

“The State government will compile the data of vacancies in all departments before March every year. The job calendar will be planned in a way to issue notifications by June 2 and complete the recruitment process by December 9,” Revanth Reddy said after launching the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Abhaya Hastham programme at Praja Bhavan here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering , the CM said the government accorded top priority to address the unemployed youth problems. Accordingly, soon after coming to power, appointment orders for filling up 30,000 posts were already presented within three months.

Unemployed youth struggled a lot in the last 10 years. As a means to fulfill their aspirations, the government introduced reforms and revamped the Telangana State Public Service Commission on the lines of UPSC.

The TGPSC already conducted Group I prelims examination and DSC examinations were under progress. Considering the difficulties faced by unemployed and their appeal to postpone Group II exam, the government deferred the examination to December, he said.