Govt to appoint additional tahsildars in high-population towns: Min Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday announced that the government will appoint additional tahsildars in towns with high population density. He said several towns with population ranging between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh currently have only one tahsildar, leading to administrative difficulties.

Admitting that a single tahsildar cannot effectively handle such a large population, the Minister said the issue would be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting. Following Cabinet approval, additional tahsildars would be posted in towns where the workload is excessive.

Addressing a public gathering in Peddapalli district during the distribution of sanction documents under the Indiramma Indlu scheme, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also laid foundation stones for several development works. He claimed that the Congress party’s recent victories in Cantonment, Jubilee Hills and Sarpanch elections reflected the people’s support for the welfare-oriented governance of the present government.

He urged citizens to extend their support to Congress candidates in the upcoming municipal elections and stated that the government was responding positively to the issues raised by journalists.

Taking a dig at BRS working president K T Rama Rao, the Minister said KTR was “daydreaming” about a BRS victory in the forthcoming municipal polls and advised him to stop such illusions. He alleged that the previous BRS government focused on earning commissions through the Kaleshwaram project while neglecting housing for the poor.

Highlighting welfare measures, the Minister said the Congress government is supplying superfine rice and providing free bus travel facilities to women. “There is no comparison between the Congress and BRS governments,” he asserted.