Govt to constitute one-man judicial panel for SC categorisation
Hyderabad: The State government is likely to constitute ‘One Man Judicial Commission” on the implementation of the recent Supreme Court judgment on sub categorisation of the SC community in the State.
The Cabinet Sub Committee headed by state Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a meeting and recommended the State government to constitute a one-man judicial commission.
The sub-committee referred to the matter of setting up of a one-man commission before the implementation of classification in Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu.
The Sub-committee would meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday and submit the recommendation for his approval.
The government is mulling to take the 2011 census into consideration to implement the SC categorisation in the State. The sub-committee also discussed the benefit of the sub categorization extended to the SC community between 1999 and 2004 in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.