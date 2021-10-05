Govt. to fill up job vacancies in next 3 months: CM KCR

The government will take up filling up of vacancies in the next three months, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.



Speaking in the assembly session, the CM said that around 1.35 lakh people were given jobs in various department under the government. "There was much delay in the approval of zones. The government's aim to provide jobs to the people according to zonal wise i.e, 95 per cent of jobs will be given to locals. The government will hold a discussion with the employees after Dasara," said Rao.

He also said that the centre turned a blind eye on sanctioning of Navodaya schools to every district and further asked the BJP MPs to make the centre grant Navodaya schools to Telangana.

Dalit Bandhu to government employee too

Dalit Bandhu will be given for government employee of the scheduled tribes as well, the Chief Minister affirmed, adding that all the SC families in the state will be given Dalit Bandhu.

The CM also said that the people can vote to any party and there is no need to tie it up with Dalit Bandhu. "There are around 20 per cent of SC population in every district except Hyderabad i.e, an average of 17.53 of total population of state," the CM added.

Government hasn't assured to give 3-acre to Dalits

K Chandrasekhar Rao further clarified that the government has not promised to give three-acre land to each Dalit family. "During a meeting on Dalit Bandhu, it was said that each SC family in the state should at least have three-acre of land i.e. if they hold one acre of land, the government would give two acres of land," the CM said.