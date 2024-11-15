Govt to hold three public meetings for ‘People’s Govt—Victory Celebrations’

Hyderabad: The State government will organise three public meetings in Warangal, Karimnagar, and Mahbubnagar on the occasion of the 26-day “People’s Government—Victory Celebrations" launched on Thursday. On the last day of the celebrations, the Telangana Talli statue will be unveiled in the State Secretariat, which is likely to be attended by AICC leader Sonia Gandhi and other national party leaders.

Officials briefed the CM about the programmes to be undertaken during the “Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu” organised on the occasion of completion of one year in office. The celebrations will be held until December 9.

The Chief Minister suggested that the welfare and development programmes launched by the government during the year should be widely publicised. Officials said that the CM would participate in public meetings.

The government will launch a campaign on women's empowerment, farmers' welfare, and youth empowerment schemes. CM Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Indira Mahila Shakti building in Warangal. Foundation stones will also be laid in 22 districts on the same day. It has also been decided to hold celebrations at Hyderabad Tank Bund, Secretariat, and Necklace Road on December 7, 8, and 9. The government will organise cultural programmes in every assembly constituency on this occasion. The CM will unveil the statue of Telangana Talli in the Secretariat premises on December 9. The women's community will be invited from across the State to attend the statue unveiling programme.