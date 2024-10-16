Govt to set up 3 more IVF treatment centres

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday said that the government would set up IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) centers at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital within 15 days and also at other hospitals in Warangal and Nizamabad soon.

The Minister on Tuesday started the IVF centre at Gandhi Hospital for the benefit of the childless poor, who cannot pay hefty treatment costs. The Minister also laid the foundation for a new hostel block in Gandhi. The Minister said that the IVF centre was opened in the government sector for the first time in the country. He said that the poor woman who wants to be a mother should get her wish fulfilled. The IVF centre was brought under the Aarogyasri by the government.

The Health Minister lashed out at the previous government alleging that it had promised but not taken any concrete measures on construction of the IVF centre. He said that the previous government had been saying since the last six years that they would set up an IVF centre but never bothered to fulfill its promise. He said that soon another IVF centre will come up at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital within 15 days. There will be similar centres coming up at Nizamabad and Warangal, the minister assured. The Health secretary was asked to set up IVF center at Sultan Bazar.

Stating that the medical profession was the profession with humanity, the Minister said that the government has been solving the issues of the Junior Doctors one after the other. With the support of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the government had sanctioned Rs 200 crore within two days.

The Health Minister targeted the previous government for not providing basic infrastructure for the new medical colleges established in the State. Before the elections they had talked about eight new medical colleges but not provided facilities but issued orders without the basic infrastructure. The government had taken up a big exercise during the last seven months and brought eight new medical colleges for the state, he said.

The Minister also informed that the government has decided to have at least six cancer centers and 73 trauma centers across the State in the wake of increasing cancer, diabetics, BP, heart diseases. The government is also focusing on providing medical facilities in the tribal areas within 15 minutes of an emergency.

The Minister said that the government would soon lay the foundation stone for the new Osmania Hospital Building on 32 acres of land at Goshamahal with Rs 2,000 crore. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government doctors should work with patience. The government doctors have the responsibility to remove the misconception that the government hospital was only for the poor. The public representatives, IAS officers should take treatment in the government hospitals, he said.