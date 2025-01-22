Govt to turn Bhu Bharathi into a user-friendly portal

Hyderabad: The State government which is formulating the rules and regulations for Bhu Bharathi will be coming up with a user friendly portal soon.

A workshop on Bhu Bharathi and Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy was held at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Senior officials of the government attended the workshop. In her opening remarks, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that the workshop is organised to explain about the two landmark initiatives of the government.

Principal Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal gave a presentation on the Telangana Bhu Bharathi Act, 2025. He said that the vision of the government was to bring in comprehensive land reforms aimed at streamlining revenue administration and to increase accountability. He stated the Act promotes an efficient agricultural land governance framework. He said, “The present Act came into being after studying the similar acts in 19 States. Following the true democratic spirit a draft Act was kept in public domain on July 1, 2024.

After incorporating various suggestions from the public, the act was passed in the legislature and subsequently the Governor gave his assent. The Gazette notification was published on January 4.”

Later, Principal Secretary Energy Sandeep Kumar Sultania explained about the salient features of the Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy-2025 which seeks to establish the State as a leader in renewable energy.

By providing incentives for development of renewable energy projects like solar, pump storage projects, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen, this policy aims to ensure energy security for the State while striving to provide clean, reliable and affordable power to consumers of the State, he said.

Special Chief Secretaries Ramakrishna Rao, Ravi Gupta, Vikas Raj, Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretaries Dana Kishore, Rizvi, Christina Zongthu, Secretaries Buddhaprakash Jyothi, Lokesh Kumar, Yogita Rana Special Commissioner, I&PR Dr Harish and other officials attended the workshop.