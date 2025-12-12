ISRO to launch US’ BlueBird-6 satellite on Dec 15

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the 6.5-tonne BlueBird-6 satellite of the US on December 15.

BlueBird 6 communications satellite, developed by the US-based AST SpaceMobile, will be launched on board India’s most powerful rocket LVM3. It is one of the heaviest commercial satellites, weighing 6.5 tonnes. The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite arrived in India from the US on October 19.

“BlueBird 6, a US-licensed satellite, is scheduled to launch on December 15th from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in India,” the company said in a statement.

“When launched, it will feature the largest commercial phased array in low Earth orbit at nearly 2,400 square feet. This represents a 3.5 times increase in size over BlueBirds 1-5 and supports 10 times the data capacity,” it added. This is the second collaboration between the US and ISRO.