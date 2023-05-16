Govt urged to take up construction of Lakshmi Devi Palli Reservoir

Rangareddy: In an effort to address the water scarcity in Shadnagar Constituency, various public organisations, including the Retired Engineers Association and Palamuru Study Centre, jointly submitted a petition to Congress CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday. The petition seeks support for the construction of the much-awaited Lakshmi Devi Palli Reservoir as a crucial part of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme. It emphasises the dire water conditions faced by the region and underscores the necessity of the reservoir.

During the occasion, the public organisations highlighted that despite previous discussions held in various meetings, the issue has not received adequate attention. They stressed that the reservoir is the final component of the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, designed to provide irrigation water to approximately one lakh acres in the Shadnagar Constituency. However, the current review of the project fails to address the construction of the reservoir. Instead, it only mentions the provision of drinking water through the left canal to Narayanpet, Chevella and through the right canal to Shadnagar, Mungode.

Further, they mentioned that during the 2018 elections, the government pledged to construct the reservoir in the Shadnagar Constituency to ensure a reliable water supply to one lakh acres of land. Unfortunately, it appears that the promise has been forgotten by the ruling government. Therefore, a petition has been submitted to CLP leader Vikramarka, who serves as the main opposition leader in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Present at the event were individuals such as Arjunappa, Rabindranath, Bijilisatyam, Ravi Ramchander, Tirumalaiah, and others, who echoed the urgent need for attention to the water scarcity in the region.