Govt using Dharani portal as a tool to harass farmers: Bhatti

Khammam: Alleging that the Dharani portal is used to harass the farmers by getting them entangled in land issues, Congress leaders along with farmers staged a massive dharna at the Colectorate in the town on Monday.

Addressing on the occasion, senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha slammed the TRS government and alleged that ever since the Dharani portal has been operational in the State, the farmers have lost their rights on their lands. He said the land issues of over 12 lakh farmer have got stuck due to the portal. Instead of solving the issues of farmers, the government is using Dharani to harass them. He said, the officers failed to solve the farmers' issues and troubling them. Therefore, the farmers, instead of focusing on the cultivation were for forced to make rounds of offices for the resolution of their land issues.

He objected the government decision of acquiring the land which was under survey in the prohibited list. He demanded immediately rectify the wrong entering on Part- A in the portal. He said, the party will come to power in coming general elections. He assured that after coming to power, the Congress government will distribute three acres to needy. He said, the TRS government failed to distribute land to poor in the last eight years.

District Congress Committee president Puvvala Durga Prasad, senior leaders Rayala Nageswara Rao, MD Javeed, former ZP chairman Chandalingiah, number of party leaders and activists and farmers association leaders participated in the protest.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leaders led by CLP leaders Bhatti Vikramarkha took out protest rally from the district party office to Collectorate. Later, a meeting was held at Dharna Chowk.