Live
- Govt’s goal is to provide efficient governance to people: Vivekanand
- AP embraces AI for ‘Smart mosquito control’ initiative
- Huge rush of devotees at Bhadradri shrine
- Singareni CMD plants 500 saplings during Van Mahotsav programme
- Lion’s Club distributes solar panels to Anganwadi centres
- Govt Whip Beerlla Illaiah inspects devpt works in Aleru
- Srisailam reservoir receives inflows of over 1.34L cusecs
- Rajgopal Reddy plans 34 govt schools in Munugode constituency
- Minister Ponguleti distributes Indiramma house papers to beneficiaries at Kothagudem
- Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall
Govt Whip Beerlla Illaiah inspects devpt works in Aleru
Highlights
Aleru:Government Whip and Aleru MLA Beerla Ayilayya participated in a morning walk in Aleru town as part of the “Good Morning Aleru Morning Walk”...
Aleru:Government Whip and Aleru MLA Beerla Ayilayya participated in a morning walk in Aleru town as part of the “Good Morning Aleru Morning Walk” initiative.
During the walk, he visited several wards of the town, interacted with residents, and inquired about the issues they were facing. He assured them that these problems would be brought to the attention of the concerned authorities for resolution. He also inspected the construction works under the prestigious Indiramma Housing scheme. While speaking to the beneficiaries, he reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction works. Additionally, he examined the works of the under-construction railway underpass bridge in Aleru town.
Next Story