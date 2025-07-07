Govt Whip Beerlla Illaiah inspects devpt works in Aleru

Aleru:Government Whip and Aleru MLA Beerla Ayilayya participated in a morning walk in Aleru town as part of the “Good Morning Aleru Morning Walk” initiative.

During the walk, he visited several wards of the town, interacted with residents, and inquired about the issues they were facing. He assured them that these problems would be brought to the attention of the concerned authorities for resolution. He also inspected the construction works under the prestigious Indiramma Housing scheme. While speaking to the beneficiaries, he reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction works. Additionally, he examined the works of the under-construction railway underpass bridge in Aleru town.