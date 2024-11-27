Govt Whip lays foundation for several development works

Sircilla: Government Whip Adi Srinivas laid the foundation stones for various development works in Mangalapalli village under Konaraopet mandal in the district on Tuesday.

He performed Bhumi Puja for construction of BT road at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore in Mangalapalli village , a road bridge between Kolanur-Ramannapet with Rs 1.90 crore and CC road construction with Rs 90 lakh for Ramalayam in Malkapet village.

Speaking on the occasion, he said no matter how many times he complained to the leaders during the previous government, they did not care at all. Bhumi Puja was performed on Tuesday as promised for development of the constituency.

He thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, District Ministers Sridhar Babu, PPrabhakar and Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka for granting funds. Foundation stones will be laid for 13 works worth Rs 13.40 crore.

The state government is implementing schemes that are useful to people. Already free travel in RTC buses, free electricity up to 200 units, Rs 10 lakh Arogyasree extension, farmer’s loans have been simultaneously waived off.

The previous government did nothing for the farmers. Soon the pending works of Malkapeta reservoir will be completed and filled with water, Srinivas informed.