Govt Whip: Sell paddy only at official procurement centres

Rajanna Sircilla: Farmers should sell their paddy only at government procurement centres to get the full Minimum Support Price (MSP) instead of being trapped by middlemen, said Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas here on Wednesday.

He assured that the State government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for paddy procurement across the State. He, along with Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh, inaugurated paddy procurement centres set up under the IKP initiative at Kanagarthi in Konaraopet mandal and Vattimallala in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA directed officials to ensure timely procurement of farmers’ produce without any delay. He noted that around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy are expected to be harvested in the district this kharif season and said 240 procurement centres have been established to facilitate smooth procurement.

Aadi Srinivas also detailed the MSP rates announced by the government —Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade-A paddy, Rs 2,369 per quintal for common variety, and an additional Rs 500 bonus for fine varieties.

He advised farmers to maintain moisture levels below 17% while bringing their produce to the centres. “All necessary arrangements have been made at key paddy-producing villages like Kanagarthi to ensure hassle-free procurement,” he said.