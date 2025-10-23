Live
- TG govt shuts all check posts to give a push to digital reforms
- Indian Army Considers Increasing Agniveer Retention Rate To 75% Ahead Of First Batch Completion
- Four Members Of Ranjan Pathak Gang Shot Dead In Delhi Police-Bihar Police Joint Encounter
- Threads of Love: how bhai dooj strengthens sacred bond among siblings across India
- Govt balm for urban poor to have a roof over their head!
- Foreign PVL stars embrace Hyderabad challenge
- MDMA dealer and accomplice held in Hyderabad crackdown
- Anti-defection hearings resume: Speaker to decide fate of BRS MLAs
- Health Minister defends Basti Dawakhanas, accuses BRS of political mud-slinging
- Ensure better power services: APSPDCL CMD
Govt Whip: Sell paddy only at official procurement centres
Cautions farmers against falling in the trap of middlemen
Rajanna Sircilla: Farmers should sell their paddy only at government procurement centres to get the full Minimum Support Price (MSP) instead of being trapped by middlemen, said Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas here on Wednesday.
He assured that the State government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for paddy procurement across the State. He, along with Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh, inaugurated paddy procurement centres set up under the IKP initiative at Kanagarthi in Konaraopet mandal and Vattimallala in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA directed officials to ensure timely procurement of farmers’ produce without any delay. He noted that around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy are expected to be harvested in the district this kharif season and said 240 procurement centres have been established to facilitate smooth procurement.
Aadi Srinivas also detailed the MSP rates announced by the government —Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade-A paddy, Rs 2,369 per quintal for common variety, and an additional Rs 500 bonus for fine varieties.
He advised farmers to maintain moisture levels below 17% while bringing their produce to the centres. “All necessary arrangements have been made at key paddy-producing villages like Kanagarthi to ensure hassle-free procurement,” he said.